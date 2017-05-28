iTunes

Big Cat Tiny Window - Animated Stickers

By Daniel Adams

Description

Are you feline crazy? Let everyone know with this animated cat-themed sticker pack!

These moving stickers involve a giant kitty that's endlessly entertained by a small window. Use them to respond to your messages in uniquely funny, sassy, sarcastic, and/or wild ways.

Have fun finding new and weird ways to add this huge kitty into your conversations!

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
Only for iMessage
  • $1.39
  • Category: Stickers
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 3.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • © Daniel Adams
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

