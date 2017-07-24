iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store…If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Gelato - Photos & Meme Creation by Axiom Zen, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Gelato - Photos & Meme Creation

By Axiom Zen

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Gelato lets users embed words right into photos with 3D touch customization. It does for memes what Instagram did for photography-levelling the playing field and making beautiful meme creation accessible for everybody with an iPhone. With Gelato, we see grandmas make inspirational nuggets, teenagers make weirdness, and businesses make high quality ads all on the same platform.

Axiom Zen Web SiteGelato - Photos & Meme Creation Support

What's New in Version 1.0.0

-Bug Fixes
-More cat pictures!

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
Gelato - Photos & Meme Creation
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.0
  • Size: 35.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Axiom Zen
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More Apps by Axiom Zen