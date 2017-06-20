iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store…If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Just Add Pepper - Recipe Manager by Tommy Le, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Just Add Pepper - Recipe Manager

By Tommy Le

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Just Add Pepper makes recipe management easy. Perfect for managing family recipes. You can also save recipes from some of the best online sources including: AllRecipes, BigOven, Delish, Epicurious and Food.com!

Use Just Add Pepper in the kitchen to prepare your favourite recipes! Use the shopping list to keep track of what you need to pick up at the grocery store. Sync to multiple devices using your iCloud account. Just Add Pepper works on your iPod, iPhone and iPad! Only one purchase is necessary!

Features:
• Create and save your own recipes
• Add categories to organize your recipes
• iCloud syncing between iPod, iPhone and iPad
• Save recipe from AllRecipes, BigOven, Delish, Epicurious and Food.com
• Shopping list

Just Add Pepper - Recipe Manager Support

What's New in Version 1.0.3

• Added iPad support! Now you can use Just Add Pepper on your iPad to prepare your favorite recipes!

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
Just Add Pepper - Recipe Manager
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Food & Drink
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.3
  • Size: 35.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Just Add Pepper
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More Apps by Tommy Le