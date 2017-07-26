iTunes

Description

Quick Notes is a simple app for writing notes that you want to access anywhere, anytime in your Notifications Center.

Features:
- Quickly write your notes
- Set a reminder
- Today widget in Notification Center
- Watch App
- Search notes using system search

Unlock all features with one In-App purchase:
- History of your notes
- Night theme that automatically changes according to the brightness intensity
- Use dictation on your Apple Watch

We will add more features in the future. Stay tuned!

To see Quick Notes widget in Notification Center, go to Today section, scroll down, tap on the Edit button and add Quick Notes

Quick Notes - Notes with widget Support

What's New in Version 2.0

Completely redesigned and rewritten new version. Using the latest abilities of iOS, we polished Quick Notes to the best. You can also enjoy new Apple Watch app, Spotlight search and more.


- History of your notes
- Night theme that automatically changes according to the brightness intensity
- Use dictation on your Apple Watch



Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

