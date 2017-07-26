Quick Notes - Notes with widget
By Michal Kos
Description
Quick Notes is a simple app for writing notes that you want to access anywhere, anytime in your Notifications Center.
Features:
- Quickly write your notes
- Set a reminder
- Today widget in Notification Center
- Watch App
- Search notes using system search
Unlock all features with one In-App purchase:
- History of your notes
- Night theme that automatically changes according to the brightness intensity
- Use dictation on your Apple Watch
We will add more features in the future. Stay tuned!
To see Quick Notes widget in Notification Center, go to Today section, scroll down, tap on the Edit button and add Quick Notes
What's New in Version 2.0
Completely redesigned and rewritten new version. Using the latest abilities of iOS, we polished Quick Notes to the best. You can also enjoy new Apple Watch app, Spotlight search and more.
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Updated: 26 July 2017
- Version: 2.0
- Size: 34.9 MB
- Apple Watch: Yes
- Language: English
- Developer: Michal Kos
- © Copyright 2017 Michal Kos
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.
