iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Pulse - breathing techniques. In chic. by Jonas Lecking, get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Pulse - breathing techniques. In chic.

By Jonas Lecking

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Pulse is a relaxation app featuring scientifically proved breathing techniques and a futuristic breath visualization that help you reduce stress, fall asleep in just 60 seconds, improve your sleep cycle and prevent cardiovascular problems.
The innovative designed, simple interface of Pulse makes it one of the best and most revolutionary breathing apps on the App Store.

Features of Pulse:
Fall-Asleep-Technique: scientifically proofed breathing technique developed by Andrew Weil that can make you fall asleep in about 60 seconds
Relaxation-Technique: breathing technique commonly used by the military to reduce stress in battlefield-situations; claimed to be the 'natural sedative of the body'
Innovative breath visualization: Pulse uses a completely new form of breath visualization developed for several months that is supposed to bring breathing apps onto a new level of simplicity and effectivity

Pulse - breathing techniques. In chic. Support

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
Pulse - breathing techniques. In chic.
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Health & Fitness
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 14.9 MB
  • Languages: English, French, German
  • Developer:
  • © 2017, Jonas Lecking
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Medical/Treatment Information

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More iPhone Apps by Jonas Lecking