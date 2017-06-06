Pulse - breathing techniques. In chic.
By Jonas Lecking
Description
Pulse is a relaxation app featuring scientifically proved breathing techniques and a futuristic breath visualization that help you reduce stress, fall asleep in just 60 seconds, improve your sleep cycle and prevent cardiovascular problems.
The innovative designed, simple interface of Pulse makes it one of the best and most revolutionary breathing apps on the App Store.
Features of Pulse:
Fall-Asleep-Technique: scientifically proofed breathing technique developed by Andrew Weil that can make you fall asleep in about 60 seconds
Relaxation-Technique: breathing technique commonly used by the military to reduce stress in battlefield-situations; claimed to be the 'natural sedative of the body'
Innovative breath visualization: Pulse uses a completely new form of breath visualization developed for several months that is supposed to bring breathing apps onto a new level of simplicity and effectivity
- Free
- Category: Health & Fitness
- Released: 06 June 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 14.9 MB
- Languages: English, French, German
- Developer: Jonas Lecking
- © 2017, Jonas Lecking
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.