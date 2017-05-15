Description

The Better Life Challenge is a new and innovative app that has got the intention to change and improve the life of anyone very effectively and in a short amount of time. It helps you find your flow while gaining more vitality and becoming more productive, independently of age, education or profession!



In our modern society, everything has to go fast. That means that we don't get enough sleep, we don't drink enough water and we don't eat healthy enough. The Better Life Challenge helps you with that by giving you a little challenge every day that shows you what to do to improve your way of life and become more productive and energized.

Those challenges are easy-integrable into your everyday life since they don't need any preparation and not much effort. And if you have a special reason why you can't do your challenge, you have three possibilities to swap it.



-> How does it work?

1. Every morning at exactly 4 am, you will receive your challenge through a completely muted (no sound or vibration) notification that you will see first when checking your phone after you wake up.

2. You have time to complete it until the end of the day; just come back to the app, click on 'Done' and evaluate yourself on how correctly you have executed the challenge.

3. After 30 days of challenges, you will receive your special TBLC-Certificate that you can share with your family and friends!



Thanks for the app icon to icons8.com!