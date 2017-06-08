Balloon Stories
By Balloon inc.
Description
Easily collaborate with friends on Balloon's groundbreaking storytelling platform!
Balloon is a collaborative social media platform where all content is organized around conversations.
In today’s social media world, there is so much content and noise.
With Balloon, you are able to organize your content more effectively, collaborate with other users, discover content easier, target your content to specific audiences, and have a better newsfeed experience.
What's New in Version 1.0.2
In the 18th century two papermakers, Jacques and Joseph Montgolfier, discovered that when paper bags are filled with hot air, the bags rise. They quickly realized the potential of this so they began experimenting with balloons of various materials such as paper, cloth and silk. The early tests attracted a great deal of excitement and balloons started to have many uses around the world.
Back to June, 2017... - What's good in this version? You are. On the app side:
1) Video lengths are increased from 30 to 60 seconds!
2) You can create a new post from a post, if you are a member of the balloon the post is connected to.
3) Sneaky little UI bugs are crushed! Our designer can sleep again.
4) General performance improvements only our developer will notice.
