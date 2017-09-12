Bonfire: Group Video Chat
By Facebook, Inc.
Bonfire is a group video chat app that lets you hang out with your best friends and meet new ones. When you open the app, instantly start video chatting with friends. Use effects to express yourself and take pictures of your video chats to share on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and more. From doing homework to catching up, Bonfire is the best place to get together with all your friends.
What's New in Version 1.3
Welcome to Bonfire, a new way to group video chat. With Bonfire, you can video chat up with to 8 friends and their friends. Plus:
* Play with effects
* Take pictures of your video chats
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: 12 September 2017
- Version: 1.3
- Size: 168 MB
- Languages: English, Danish, French
- Developer: Facebook, Inc.
- © Facebook, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.