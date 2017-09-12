iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Bonfire: Group Video Chat by Facebook, Inc., get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Bonfire: Group Video Chat

By Facebook, Inc.

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Bonfire is a group video chat app that lets you hang out with your best friends and meet new ones. When you open the app, instantly start video chatting with friends. Use effects to express yourself and take pictures of your video chats to share on Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and more. From doing homework to catching up, Bonfire is the best place to get together with all your friends.

Bonfire: Group Video Chat Support

What's New in Version 1.3

Welcome to Bonfire, a new way to group video chat. With Bonfire, you can video chat up with to 8 friends and their friends. Plus:

* Play with effects
* Take pictures of your video chats

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3

Customers Also Bought

Bonfire: Group Video Chat
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.3
  • Size: 168 MB
  • Languages: English, Danish, French
  • Developer:
  • © Facebook, Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application has not received enough ratings to display a summary.

More iPhone Apps by Facebook, Inc.