Description

As an IT/SaaS/Software Sales rep, you very probably own opportunities you cannot convert because:

- They are outside of your territory

- Your offering doesn’t meet the requirements

- Your management qualifies it out

- Your pricing is inappropriate for the budget ...



We offer you a platform to “recycle” your unusable sales opportunities, and get other ones to help close your quarter, or get rewarded by gift or cash.



As far as quality is concerned, we intend to process qualified opportunities only. They are defined by industry generally accepted best practices like BANT:

- Budget - do they have the ability to spend? And how much?

- Authority - who will ‘write the check’?

- Need - what are the indications that they might need a solution?

- Timeline - When will they need a solution? What is the compelling event?



You’ll use our own currency to swap opportunities and get rewards: it is called LeadCredit.



How to start earning LeadCredits? Simple!



- Just take 2’! This is the time you need to post your Lead on the go from your mobile phone, as soon as it becomes unusable to you,

- The more information you provide to qualify the Lead, the bigger the size of the Lead, the more LeadCredits you earn: you can get up to 200 Lead Credits per Qualified Lead posted!

- Invite your friends! Get 20 LeadCredits when they register with My Lead Corner and 50 more LeadCredits when they post their first Qualified Lead.



How to spend your LeadCredits? Easy!



- As soon as you have reached a balance of 350 LeadCredits, you can request from us a Qualified Lead of your interest.

- By the time you reach a balance of 500 LeadCredits, you can request from us a stunning gift or even $ cash (depending on your country).



We guarantee complete confidentiality to all source of Qualified Leads.



My Lead Corner focuses today on the SaaS/Software Enterprise application market, for large and medium enterprises, in France and french-speaking neighbors.