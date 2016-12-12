Achieve it, Log it – AchieveLog!



AchieveLog helps you log your greatest achievements, curate that list of favourites, get ideas for future achievements, as well as helping you select which achievements you’d like to share on your device, when talking to the key people, in your life and career.



AchieveLog is free for download, as we want to encourage more people, to celebrate the amazing moments in their life - the world needs your joy!



So whether you’re struggling on ideas for your next quarterly or annual achievements report - for yourself or your entire team, or you’re at that family gathering and flipping through the 200 photos you’ve left in your favourites folder - AchieveLog is the answer. AchieveLog gives you a way to prioritise those precious moments and achievements and store them, forever handy at a moment’s notice – it’s your digital success folder, a virtual set of long-term wallet photos and it’s free to use, on your iPhone or iPad device.



AchieveLog goes one step further, as a truly digital success folder, by encouraging the use of photos (not just notes), at every step. This is because photos aren’t just great evidence e.g. in an annual corporate report but they tell your story for you. Pictures (especially photos), are a thousand words in a moment that can be instantly shared with your viewer and quickly cross language or other such barriers. So whether it is that next product prototype you and the team want to share with everyone you meet, or your favourite wedding photo, or the new home blueprints, or the entire team reaching the finishing line together at the potato sack race – pictures are a brilliant way to help share your favourite lifetime moments – so those you’re sharing with, can feel that exact same spark and start celebrating with you! So AchieveLog makes it that little bit easier, to spread your joy, happiness and pride - with your partner, your team, your family, your kids, your friends, your peers, your neighbours, your current boss, your future boss, your future clients, your shareholders, your investors, or the amazing new friend you just met – because whenever that amazing opportunity to share your joy presents itself, you are ready with the very best of your achievements -- no more embarrassing shuffles struggling through your photo library, or trying to dig out a web URL. You just click share for the type of achievements (personal/career/team) that you are going to be discussing and you’re ready to start chatting immediately!



AchieveLog also provides a way to inspire you – to help you get more ideas to enrich your existing achievement list or be inspired for future goals. And so, we are providing a list of advisors that will build over time, to remind of you of achievements you might have left off your log, or prompt you on future achievements that could spark the next genius step in your career, your team’s development or your personal happiness. We also happily invite all AchieveLog users to share your ideas – by becoming an advisor so that we can share your tips with others in your role or from your industry. Plus you can apply to become an advisor through AchieveLog!



And lastly, AchieveLog is proudly coded in Swift because Swift totally rocks!