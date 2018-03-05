iPhone Screenshots

Description

CoinzProfit is an app I built over a couple weekends so that I have a way to check how much I spend in cryptos. Now that it is usable enough I am sharing it so that you can enjoy it too if you find it useful. Currently works only by linking Coinbase accounts but other integrations will be added over time. Amounts displayed in EUR, GBP or USD based off your preferences.

