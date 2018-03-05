CoinzProfit 12+
Balance your crypto investment
Jean-Dominique Nguele
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
CoinzProfit is an app I built over a couple weekends so that I have a way to check how much I spend in cryptos. Now that it is usable enough I am sharing it so that you can enjoy it too if you find it useful. Currently works only by linking Coinbase accounts but other integrations will be added over time. Amounts displayed in EUR, GBP or USD based off your preferences.
Information
- Seller
- Jean-Dominique Nguele
- Size
- 46.8 MB
- Category
- Finance
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- Copyright
- © Jean-Dominique Nguele
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingUp to six family members will be able to use this app with Family Sharing enabled.