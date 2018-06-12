Screenshots

Down Speed for macOS is here.

See you current Download speed straight from your status bar, automatically updating between connection changes and at customisable time intervals...perfect for location hopping and remote workers alike.

Unlike others, we don't track any of your personal data making Down Speed one of the most private Download Speed testers current available.

Version 1.2.1

- Fixed an issue where the 'about' screen may become hidden.

Excellent

Mark Darling

Does exactly what it says on the tin, privately, good job

Seller
lee burrows
Size
4.2 MB
Category
Productivity
Compatibility
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Lee Burrows 2018
Price
£0.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    Up to six family members will be able to use this app with Family Sharing enabled.