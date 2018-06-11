EQ Playbook 4+
This app aims to help you improve your emotional intelligence (EQ) by providing simple definitions for each emotion and giving you an overview of what emotions are and how they work.
This information can help you identify your emotions more easily, determine their cause and be in a better position to manage them.
