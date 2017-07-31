Mac App Store

Description

Find.Exchange Currency Converter has landed on macOS app, we put the power of real-time world currency exchange within your browser, allowing users to always be in the know about their favourite currencies.

FEATURES:

• Access to 160 world currencies
• Live Exchange Rates are refreshed every 3 to 5 sec
• Set Alerts for your favourite currency
• Historical Charts (1 Day- 5 years)
• Calculate multiple currencies at once
• Search by country, code and name
• Easy to use and attractive interface with many themes

If you enjoy the Find.Exchange experience, please take a minute to help grow our community by sharing our product to family, friends...

facebook.com/findexchange | instagram.com/find.exchange | twitter.com/findexchange | pinterest.com/findexchange

Enjoy!!!

Find.Exchange Support

What's New in Version 1.1

- Minor Bug Changes
- We have also added new currencies!

We are constantly updating, please visit us on, to find out more:
facebook.com/findexchange | instagram.com/find.exchange | twitter.com/findexchange | pinterest.com/findexchange

Customer Reviews

Easy to use Currency Converter with cool Live Rates!

Hi find so useful this currency converter for my macbook laptop, easy access to get live rates a click away, well done and really easy to use.
Love the today widget as well. Just hope they would add the cryptocurrencies as well, then it would be 100% perfect!

Useful Currency Converter

A converter that is Easy to understand and easy to use.

Handy Tool

I find find.exchange MacOs app really useful, It is nice to have a currency converter in your desktop where you can access in a fast way and also nice design!

