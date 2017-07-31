Find.Exchange
Description
Find.Exchange Currency Converter has landed on macOS app, we put the power of real-time world currency exchange within your browser, allowing users to always be in the know about their favourite currencies.
FEATURES:
• Access to 160 world currencies
• Live Exchange Rates are refreshed every 3 to 5 sec
• Set Alerts for your favourite currency
• Historical Charts (1 Day- 5 years)
• Calculate multiple currencies at once
• Search by country, code and name
• Easy to use and attractive interface with many themes
What's New in Version 1.1
- Minor Bug Changes
- We have also added new currencies!
Customer Reviews
Easy to use Currency Converter with cool Live Rates!
Hi find so useful this currency converter for my macbook laptop, easy access to get live rates a click away, well done and really easy to use.
Love the today widget as well. Just hope they would add the cryptocurrencies as well, then it would be 100% perfect!
Useful Currency Converter
A converter that is Easy to understand and easy to use.
Handy Tool
I find find.exchange MacOs app really useful, It is nice to have a currency converter in your desktop where you can access in a fast way and also nice design!
