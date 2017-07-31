Description

Find.Exchange Currency Converter has landed on macOS app, we put the power of real-time world currency exchange within your browser, allowing users to always be in the know about their favourite currencies.



FEATURES:



• Access to 160 world currencies

• Live Exchange Rates are refreshed every 3 to 5 sec

• Set Alerts for your favourite currency

• Historical Charts (1 Day- 5 years)

• Calculate multiple currencies at once

• Search by country, code and name

• Easy to use and attractive interface with many themes



If you enjoy the Find.Exchange experience, please take a minute to help grow our community by sharing our product to family, friends... For further updates and to view what Find.Exchange will be launching follow us on:



facebook.com/findexchange | instagram.com/find.exchange | twitter.com/findexchange | pinterest.com/findexchange



Enjoy!!!