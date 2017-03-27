Description

Omar Khyam “Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life”



With the latest Meditation and Relaxation techniques, this app will ease every muscle in your body, offering you Complete Relaxation.



Beautifully read by Heather Prince who is a daughter, sister, Aunty, Mum of 3 and Grandma of 3. Having experienced grief of divorce and loss of friends and family, she understands that each stage of life brings different challenges. At times she believed happiness would be reached when she achieved a certain weight, when the kids were more independent; when someone else was happy; when she moved house, when she bought “those amazing shoes”... and she wishes she knew then what she knows now, as a teacher of mindfulness relaxation and Spiritual Response Therapist.



Happiness is not just about money, fame or success. It’s about positive experiences, feelings of contentedness and peace of mind.



True happiness is something that lasts for long and not just a sudden boost of mood.



Therefore, after working with many people who have been seeking HAPPINESS, Heather has put together this visualisation so that you can go easily into a state of deep relaxation and feel the happiness within.



Meditation needs to be experienced, and you need to develop over a period of time to really experience what it’s all about because it doesn’t happen overnight. So decide your level of commitment now. She suggests you listen to this meditation every day for at least the next 6 weeks and it will result in feeling real happiness... the sort that makes your heart glow and gives you the reason to get up in the morning.





