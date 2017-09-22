iTunes

Pigeon Panic! AR

By Awkward Silence Ltd

Description

The #1 Augmented Reality Pigeon game in the world.

Pigeon Panic is an utterly ridiculous game, built to live out your very achievable fantasies of running haphazardly into large flocks of Pigeons.

Scatter some food on the ground and watch as Pigeons appear all around you… Ready… Set… Go!! Locate and run into each flock and score as many points as you can!

No (real) Pigeons were harmed in the making of this game.

Customer Reviews

So Much Fun!

This game is so much fun! It’s really silly and I’m running around like an idiot but I HAVE TO GET THE PIGEONS!

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 145 MB
  • Language: English
  • Developer:
  • © Awkward Silence, 2017
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Wi-Fi (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular and iPod touch.

