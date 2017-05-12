Impulse - Can you beat the pulse?
By Principle Games
Simply tap the left or right side of the screen to match the colours when they overlap the obstacles. Make sure you are fast as the pulse quickly begins to speed up!
• Easy to learn, hard to master.
• High score of the day message
• Themes, shapes and power ups
• Endless gameplay
Bump up the competitiveness by sharing your high score with friends on Facebook, Twitter and Game Center.
Already addicted
Can't stop playing, message of the day here I come!
Simple concept, great execution 👌
Impulse is a fun, addicting game with a great visual aesthetic. Can see this becoming a game I return to frequently to try and improve my score!
Addictive
Wow!!!!!
- Free
- Category: Games
- Released: 12 May 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 38.5 MB
- Languages: English, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish
- Developer: Principle Games Ltd
- © Principle Games Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.