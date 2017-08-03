NoiseHub
By iInnovate
Description
NoiseHub gives you the power to travel back in time, speak your mind, and be yourself, all through the power of music. The songs in your library can carry powerful meaning, so why not share it? NoiseHub is a social network for music. Music is an important role in everyone’s life, it’s the purest form of expression. NoiseHub allows to choose any song from your music library and you choose a twenty second portion that you want to share with your friends. You add a caption to the song portion that you chose, and then goes to your follower’s feed. NoiseHub is a unique connection unlike any other form of social media.
What's New in Version 1.1.2
• Bug Fixes
• New User Agreement
- Free
- Category: Music
- Updated: 03 August 2017
- Version: 1.1.2
- Size: 34.0 MB
- Language: English
- Developer: iInnovate LLC
- © 2017 NoiseHub LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.