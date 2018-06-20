iPhone Screenshots

Super easy, just add a group, add some people. When one person buys something for the group - hit their name and add in the amount. At then end, see who owes what.

Great for share houses, trips with friends, meals out, bar tabs, the lot.

Too easy.

Version 1.5.1

Upgrading our presence on the app store.

👍

Mattybgoode

Easy Peasy.

Developer Response

Cheers Matty! Enjoy

