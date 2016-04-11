iPhone Screenshots

Description

Discover all the best student discounts with the Student Beans app.

It’s free, it’s easy, and best of all it saves you money.

Clothes, tech, music, food - everything you could possibly want and more.

Student Beans gives you:

- A free digital student card on your smartphone
- Easy access to hundreds of the best student discounts from all your favourite brands including Topshop, Domino’s Pizza, Boohoo, Ted Baker and many more
- Alerts for the latest boosted discounts

Instant discounts online:

Simply log in to the Student Beans app to browse all the latest student discounts or use the search to find the brand you want immediately. Click to get a code and that’s it - free, simple and quick.

In Store? No worries

All you need to do is show your phone at the till to save in shops, restaurants and all sorts. Simply use your Student Beans iD to prove your student status - no student card necessary.

It’s as easy as that. Download the Student Beans app and save money every time you shop.

What's New

Version 2.3.1

- Updated account settings
- Bug fixes

Ratings and Reviews

4.8 out of 5

374 Ratings

Great app, Uni days does not recognise my sixthform and this is a great alternative

Honest posts

I think this app is amazing, so easy to use. I do think there a room for improvements, I wish it had a section for ‘ favourites’ where you could bookmark all your favourite stores in one place. And there seems to be some technical difficulties when you try to request a discount ( as in making an enquiry about them adding a store discount ) as it does not process

Great app

Miss newlook

Very good and useful app, have recently got and used a phew times. Would be good to have a phew more shops on there but it is good that there are the discounts that there are. Easy to apply for a student membership and free to use. Useful app. Sometimes it says try again if you are searching for a shop which is annoying - can you fix that? Great app .

Very useful

Amy Louise Dubber

This is one of the best student discount apps around! Tells you everywhere that you can get discount online and in store! Very easy to use! Would highly recommend

