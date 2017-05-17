TubeChat.
By HelloHub Ltd
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
TubeChat utilises core Bluetooth® technology to make incognito connections to other TubeChat users within a 50m range (even when there is no data service or wifi connection).
The launch version allows up to seven users at a time to chat and play classic games such as I Spy.
Download TubeChat now and join the party!
**Important information: We are a new app and require a significant amount of users for easy connections. Please be patient with us in the early days and support our expansion by telling your friends.
Remember to enable Bluetooth to run in background and we will alert you when another TubeChat user is nearby.
Customer Reviews
Very helpful app!!!
Good app. Helpful and funny
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Released: 17 May 2017
- Version: 0.0.2
- Size: 34.4 MB
- Language: English
- Developer: HelloHub Ltd
- © HelloHub Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.