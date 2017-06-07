Blockchain Insider by 11:FS
By 11:Media
Description
Blockchain Insider, hosted by Simon Taylor and Colin Platt is a dedicated podcast specialising in all things blockchain, ledger technology and crypto currencies. Simon and Colin are joined weekly by a range of guests with expertise and enthusiasm for the blockchain and digital currency sector to discuss the latest news, developments, and trends within the industry. Whether you're a crypto currencies expert or you've been avidly following their rise from afar and are keen to know more, then this is the podcast for you!
1
|CleanEp. 1: Ongoing Token Madness
|Welcome to the first ever Blockchain insider - this is the show for all your Blockchain and DLT needs.
|6 7 2017
|Free
2
|CleanBlockchain Special Part 1: Tokens
|As crypto currency interest and prices reach an all time high Simon and Colin bring you the first of a three part special on Blockchain. We delve into the hurricane of news that surfaced this week talking all time high prices, Bitcoin's effect on national
|6 7 2017
|Free
3
|CleanBlockchain Special Part 2: Consensus Recap
|Part 2 of our Blockchain Special, Simon and Colin with a roster of fascinating guests focus on the recent Consensus conference. We cover what the conference is, who should be attending and where it means to the industry. We give you a crash course on th
|6 7 2017
|Free
4
|CleanBlockchain Special Part 3: EEA and ZCash
|In the third of our three part Blockchain Special, Simon and Colin are joined by some very special guests to discuss EEA, ZCash and the potential similarities between blockchain and the rise of cryptocurrencies and the dot-com bubble in the 90s, and asks
|6 7 2017
|Free
Customer Reviews
Great guests even better insights
I listen to several blockchain/cryptocurrency podcasts and Blockchain insiders is by far the best. The show has brilliant guests and the presenters are excellent at simplifying complex topics.
A must listen podcast for blockchain and cryptocurrency fans!!!
