Blockchain Insider by 11:FS

By 11:Media

Description

Blockchain Insider, hosted by Simon Taylor and Colin Platt is a dedicated podcast specialising in all things blockchain, ledger technology and crypto currencies. Simon and Colin are joined weekly by a range of guests with expertise and enthusiasm for the blockchain and digital currency sector to discuss the latest news, developments, and trends within the industry. Whether you're a crypto currencies expert or you've been avidly following their rise from afar and are keen to know more, then this is the podcast for you!

Customer Reviews

Great guests even better insights

I listen to several blockchain/cryptocurrency podcasts and Blockchain insiders is by far the best. The show has brilliant guests and the presenters are excellent at simplifying complex topics.

A must listen podcast for blockchain and cryptocurrency fans!!!

