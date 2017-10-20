Mimic - copy people 12+
Challenge people to copy you
Dario Trbovic
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Have you ever heard of cinnamon challenge, ice bucket challenge, condom challenge, Kylie Jenner lip challenge... if you have then you'll love Mimic!
Mimic is a place where you can challenge people to copy you in very unique way. Mimic's split screen, never seen before, is giving you a unique and powerful way to show off your skills, create new challenges, challenge people to copy you or simply be creative.
What's New
Version 2.0
We redesigned the whole app! It's crazy!
