Investmate — learn to trade 12+
Your finance education
Capital Com SV Investments Limited
-
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Do you have friends in finance? Now you do. Meet Investmate: a reliable and helpful education app with a profound knowledge of CFD trading.
Investmate has a lot to offer: courses, tips, quizzes, a glossary of terms and thought-provoking financial content. With all this handy stuff in one app, you can learn from the very fundamentals to the ins and outs of investing: you’ll learn what a CFD is, how to tell a forward from a futures contact, and why the Dow Jones index growth indicates positive changes.
Investmate is:
• Professional. All our comprehensive courses, with real-world examples, have been developed by experts to make an expert of you.
• Personalised. The in-app feed gives you tailored courses, engaging quizzes, helpful glossary categories, curiosity piquing educational videos to meet your needs and skills.
• Mobile. Enabling learning on-the-go with as little as 3 minutes to complete one lesson and short interactive quizzes to check your progress.
• Comprehensive. The detailed jargon-free financial glossary that makes complicated notions easy.
• Straightforward. Clear and plain interface with info presented in cards and a pin option to remember and get back to the material.
Download the Investmate app for free and dive into learning finance right away.
Trading is risky and you may lose all of your invested capital.
Regulated by the CySEC, license #319/18.
Investmate has a lot to offer: courses, tips, quizzes, a glossary of terms and thought-provoking financial content. With all this handy stuff in one app, you can learn from the very fundamentals to the ins and outs of investing: you’ll learn what a CFD is, how to tell a forward from a futures contact, and why the Dow Jones index growth indicates positive changes.
Investmate is:
• Professional. All our comprehensive courses, with real-world examples, have been developed by experts to make an expert of you.
• Personalised. The in-app feed gives you tailored courses, engaging quizzes, helpful glossary categories, curiosity piquing educational videos to meet your needs and skills.
• Mobile. Enabling learning on-the-go with as little as 3 minutes to complete one lesson and short interactive quizzes to check your progress.
• Comprehensive. The detailed jargon-free financial glossary that makes complicated notions easy.
• Straightforward. Clear and plain interface with info presented in cards and a pin option to remember and get back to the material.
Download the Investmate app for free and dive into learning finance right away.
Trading is risky and you may lose all of your invested capital.
Regulated by the CySEC, license #319/18.
What's New
Version 2.0.6
We fixed some tiny bugs and made some performance enhancements. Now Investmate is much faster.
--
Love the app? Rate us! Your feedback keeps us going.
--
Love the app? Rate us! Your feedback keeps us going.
Ratings and Reviews
Good app to start trading
Ryan Rt.
Just what needed to start understanding trading terms! Guys, it seems to me that it consumes battery more than average app, some animations should be more smooth.
Developer Response
Hello Ryan,
thanks a lot for your great review!
We will forward all your suggestions to our development department. Be sure, we take our users suggestions very seriously and take them into consideration when we discuss improving our service.
thanks a lot for your great review!
We will forward all your suggestions to our development department. Be sure, we take our users suggestions very seriously and take them into consideration when we discuss improving our service.
Great!
Rastafar3y3
Great stuff!
Developer Response
Thanks for learning with Investmate, Rastafar3y3!
Marie
Tom Hurdy
Great!
Developer Response
Thanks a lot for your feedback, Tom. Keep up the great work with Investmate!
Information
- Seller
- Capital Com SV Investments Limited
- Size
- 18.4 MB
- Category
- Education
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
- Copyright
- © 2018 Capital Com SV Investments Ltd
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingUp to six family members will be able to use this app with Family Sharing enabled.