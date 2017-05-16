iPhone Screenshots

Do you have friends in finance? Now you do. Meet Investmate: a reliable and helpful education app with a profound knowledge of CFD trading.

Investmate has a lot to offer: courses, tips, quizzes, a glossary of terms and thought-provoking financial content. With all this handy stuff in one app, you can learn from the very fundamentals to the ins and outs of investing: you’ll learn what a CFD is, how to tell a forward from a futures contact, and why the Dow Jones index growth indicates positive changes.

Investmate is:

• Professional. All our comprehensive courses, with real-world examples, have been developed by experts to make an expert of you.

• Personalised. The in-app feed gives you tailored courses, engaging quizzes, helpful glossary categories, curiosity piquing educational videos to meet your needs and skills.

• Mobile. Enabling learning on-the-go with as little as 3 minutes to complete one lesson and short interactive quizzes to check your progress.

• Comprehensive. The detailed jargon-free financial glossary that makes complicated notions easy.

• Straightforward. Clear and plain interface with info presented in cards and a pin option to remember and get back to the material.

Download the Investmate app for free and dive into learning finance right away.

Trading is risky and you may lose all of your invested capital.

Regulated by the CySEC, license #319/18.

Version 2.0.6

We fixed some tiny bugs and made some performance enhancements. Now Investmate is much faster.
Good app to start trading

Ryan Rt.

Just what needed to start understanding trading terms! Guys, it seems to me that it consumes battery more than average app, some animations should be more smooth.

Developer Response

Hello Ryan,
thanks a lot for your great review!

We will forward all your suggestions to our development department. Be sure, we take our users suggestions very seriously and take them into consideration when we discuss improving our service.

Great!

Rastafar3y3

Great stuff!

Developer Response

Thanks for learning with Investmate, Rastafar3y3!

Marie

Tom Hurdy

Great!

Developer Response

Thanks a lot for your feedback, Tom. Keep up the great work with Investmate!

