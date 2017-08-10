iTunes

Meditation & Relaxation Guide

By FITNESS22 LTD

View More by This Developer

Description

Learn to meditate and get amazing results: relax, calm and center yourself, focus easily, sleep better, and live an overall happier life.

In 7 days, we will teach you to meditate using the simplest and most effective meditation & mindfulness techniques. Meditation has been proven to help relieve anxiety & stress, sleep better, focus more easily and increase self esteem & happiness. Most importantly - meditation will significantly improve your quality of life.

Meditation Programs:
● 7 Days meditation for beginners
● 14 Day advanced meditation

Meditation Sessions of varying length for:
● Sleeping Better
● Concentration & Focus
● Loving yourself & Others
● Forgiveness
● Calm
● Body Scans

https://www.fitness22.com


----- CONTACT US -----
Dear customers, we are here for you!
Got Questions? Comments? Ideas?
support@fitness22.com

