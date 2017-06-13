Translate by Touch - Translate any word by 1 touch
By Ronen
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
The first touch translation app.
The only app that enables you to translate in Safari.
You can translate any word in Safari just by touching the word.
Translate directly from the browser:
• Without switching apps.
• Without copy-pasting.
• Without typing.
You can translate a specific sentence,
and even the full page, with just a touch.
104 Supported languages.
Useful and easy to use.
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
- Free
- Category: Reference
- Released: 13 June 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 3.1 MB
- Language: English
- Developer: Ronen Drihem
- © Translate by Touch
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.