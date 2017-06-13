iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Translate by Touch - Translate any word by 1 touch by Ronen, get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Translate by Touch - Translate any word by 1 touch

By Ronen

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

The first touch translation app.
The only app that enables you to translate in Safari.
You can translate any word in Safari just by touching the word.

Translate directly from the browser:
• Without switching apps.
• Without copy-pasting.
• Without typing.

You can translate a specific sentence,
and even the full page, with just a touch.
104 Supported languages.

Useful and easy to use.

Translate by Touch - Translate any word by 1 touch Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
Translate by Touch - Translate any word by 1 touch
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Reference
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 3.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Developer:
  • © Translate by Touch
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

More Apps by Ronen