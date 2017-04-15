iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Remove Master - Delete Duplicate Photos In Bulk by Alunt Apps, get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Remove Master - Delete Duplicate Photos In Bulk

By Alunt Apps

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

***Want to clean that precious storage space on your phone? Then try Gallery Cleaner FREE***

Gallery Cleaner works FAST. It is so easy to use- just swipe left to the trash and those unwanted photos are gone. Swipe to the right for the photos you want to keep.

Gallery Cleaner saves you time and effort! You’ll find and delete those storage stealing duplicate or badly lit photos at record speed.

Basic Features:
+ One application provides access to all your photos
+ A simple swipe does the work- left to trash, right to keep
+ Quickly regain precious storage space on your phone
+ Remember to delete unwanted photos regularly with Gallery Cleaners’ reminder feature
+ Delete at 5 times the speed of direct Camera roll deletion!

Premium Features:
+ Fast Browsing! Gallery Cleaner’s Navigation feature allows you to find photos by month
+ No Limit! Clean all the photos you want
+ Ad Free! No interruptions just more storage space fast

With Gallery Cleaner you’ll have more storage in less time. Download today and start making room for more memories!

NOTE: To claim your freed space, be sure to empty the Recently Deleted album in your Photos app

For any questions and suggestions, please reach out to us at: info@aluntapps.com

Remove Master - Delete Duplicate Photos In Bulk Support

What's New in Version 2.4

Bug fixes !!

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customers Also Bought

Remove Master - Delete Duplicate Photos In Bulk
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.4
  • Size: 9.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Developer:
  • © 2017 Alunt Apps
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Premium Upgrade₹ 160

More iPhone Apps by Alunt Apps