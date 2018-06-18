Maystr allows you to capture and share the news, events and moments happening around you via video and images. Follow others or search to discover what is going on around the city, from nights out dining in restaurants and socializing in bars to activities, clubs and hobbies with friends. Explore what is trending and the hotspots to learn of any offers and promotions. Be part of an interconnected community!

Share



- Post the short videos and pictures you want to share with your local community. Keep them on your profile. - Share multiple content and see how they are ranking globally.

Discover



- Explore the hottest places around you and get involved.

- Discover what other people and professionals are sharing and learn from them.

- Use the range setting to suit your interests and needs and explore your surroundings from your immediate vicinity to up to 50 miles away.



Engage

- Vote up or down the content you like.

- Follow people who’s interests align with yours.

- Post comments and share stories with others.