iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download Photo Booth 2018 by Krishna Kumar, get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Photo Booth 2018

By Krishna Kumar

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Make every photo a party! Put one on every selfie!

Presenting a huge pack of 56 animated stickers.

Make iMessage the ultimate photo booth with these stickers -

* Clown Masks
* Christmas Hats
* Wigs
* Crowns
* Pirate Hats
* Bunny Ears
* Satan Ears
* Glasses
* Mustaches
* Smiley Masks
* Ties
* Balloons
* So many more

Keep the party going this holiday season.

Designed and Developed by Blackwater Park Studios.

Photo Booth 2018 Support

What's New in Version 1.0.1

1. New app name, screenshots

iMessage Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
Photo Booth 2018
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
Only for iMessage
  • ₹ 80
  • Category: Stickers
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 37.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Developer:
  • © Copyright (c) 2017 by Blackwater Park Studios
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application has not received enough ratings to display a summary.

More Apps by Krishna Kumar