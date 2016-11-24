Mac App Store

Il Mac App Store è il modo più facile per trovare e scaricare app per il tuo Mac.

Per scaricare IconRecolor dal Mac App Store, devi avere un Mac con OS X 10.6.6 o versioni più recenti. Ulteriori informazioni.

IconRecolor

Di Dimitri Giani

Apri il Mac App Store per acquistare e scaricare le app.

Descrizione

IconRecolor is the best Icon Re-color Tool for App Developers and Graphic Designers.

With IconRecolor you can re-color icons with a single click.
Choose the color, add the HEX value, drag the icons and click save!
You can save your favorite colors to use them later.

IconRecolor is a really helpful App for all the Developers and Graphic Designers.

Send me any feedback or improvement request.

Supporto per IconRecolor

Novità nella versione 1.0.3

Thanks to all for the feedbacks!

We redesigned a brand new Icon and User Interface.
We added a new feature: Color Favorites! Now you can manage your color favorites the the useful bottom bar.

If you have any feedback write us, we are very happy to improve IconRecolor!

Istantanea

Istantanea 1
IconRecolor
Vedi nel Mac App Store
  • 1,09 €
  • Categoria: Sviluppatori
  • Aggiornato:
  • Versione: 1.0.3
  • Dimensioni: 1.9 MB
  • Lingua: Inglese
  • Sviluppatore:
  • © 2016 Dimitri Giani
Valutazione: 4+

Compatibilità: OS X 10.11 o versioni più recenti, 64-bit processor

Valutazioni dei clienti

Non abbiamo ricevuto abbastanza valutazioni per visualizzare una media per la versione attuale di questo(a) applicazione.