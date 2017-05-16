Description

The world is in constant motion and so are you. Take your exercise anywhere and get in shape with over 150 workouts (and counting) led by the best coaches in: HIIT, dance, kickboxing, yoga, meditation and more! With InstaFit Workouts you'll be able to get in shape in your own terms, like never before. Start today and join + 250,000 people who are transforming their way of getting fit.



REACH YOUR OBJECTIVES

It doesn't matter if you are a rookie or advanced athlete. Tone your muscles, lose weight, feel more energetic and get active. We have the kind of training you're looking for.



TAKE YOUR TRAINING ANYWHERE

Download your workouts directly to your iPhone and exercise with short and effective routines that you can do without any additional weights or equipment.



STAY MOTIVATED AND NEVER BE BORED

With new workouts released every week you can do something different every day. Keep track of your progress and share your success in our private InstaFitters community.



Instafit Workouts, rated Top 10 Best of 2016 in the App Store, is a product of InstaFit, the leading online fitness platform in Latin America.



- Short and effective videos and audios of less than 30 minutes guided by the best coaches in Latin America

- Programs designed with different duration and intensity for maximum results

- Varied Disciplines of HIIT, Yoga, Dance, Kickboxing, Running and Meditation

- New routines published weekly for all levels, from novice to advanced athletes

- Visualize your progress and share your success

- Connect InstaFit Workouts to your Apple Health application to keep track of your burned calories



Access the InstaFitters private community on Facebook to strengthen your commitment.



InstaFit Workouts is a product of InstaFit, the leading personal training platform in Latin America and recommended by more than 250,000 people.



-------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------



Try 7 days of FREE unlimited access:



- Access to new programs and more and more new workout classes

- Download your workout to your device and exercise wherever you want without an internet connection



InstaFit Workouts is the most effective and fun way to exercise without going to the gym. At InstaFit we believe that health is happiness and our goal is to help you look and feel better than ever before to lead a fuller and more rewarding life.



Our videos, audios and the real-time support of our coaches will give you the motivation and variety you need to achieve the results you have always wanted.



-------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------



INFORMATION ON THE USE OF APP AND SUBSCRIPTION



The download and use of InstaFit Workouts is free and at no cost. Expand your training options and tools by subscribing to one of our subscription plans with 1 month (US $ 9.99) or 12 month (US $ 79.99) automatic renewal subscription. If you decide to subscribe, the price set for your country will be charged to your iTunes account, as shown in the app. The subscription will automatically renew if it is not canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Your account will be charged for the renewal up to 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. You can not cancel a current subscription. You can disable the automatic renewal feature at any time by modifying your account settings.



InstaFit Privacy Notice: https://www.instafit.com/aviso-de-privacidad



InstaFit Terms and Conditions of use: https://www.instafit.com/terminos-y-condiciones



If you have questions or comments about the app please email us at hola@instafit.com