Bobby is the easiest way to get insights in your fixed costs. Manage your subscriptions and get notified when a bill is due.



EASILY ADD SUBSCRIPTIONS

Adding subscriptions is easy, choose from hundreds of existing subscriptions or create your own custom subscriptions. Enter all contract details to get the most out of Bobby, or use Bobby as a quick way to calculate your monthly payment for you.



YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS AT A GLANCE

Bobby provides a clear overview of all your subscriptions and upcoming bills. This way you'll always know the amount of money spent on subscriptions, which helps you to control your monthly spendings.



GET NOTIFIED

Bobby also notifies you when a bill is due, so you'll never have to deal with late payment fees you didn't know about again. Besides that, it prevents you from having insufficient funds on your account on the day a payment is due.