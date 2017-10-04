Bobby - Track subscriptions
By Yummygum
Description
Bobby is the easiest way to get insights in your fixed costs. Manage your subscriptions and get notified when a bill is due.
EASILY ADD SUBSCRIPTIONS
Adding subscriptions is easy, choose from hundreds of existing subscriptions or create your own custom subscriptions. Enter all contract details to get the most out of Bobby, or use Bobby as a quick way to calculate your monthly payment for you.
YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS AT A GLANCE
Bobby provides a clear overview of all your subscriptions and upcoming bills. This way you'll always know the amount of money spent on subscriptions, which helps you to control your monthly spendings.
GET NOTIFIED
Bobby also notifies you when a bill is due, so you'll never have to deal with late payment fees you didn't know about again. Besides that, it prevents you from having insufficient funds on your account on the day a payment is due.
What's New in Version 2.0
It’s here! Bobby 2.
After months of hard work we’re proud to release Bobby 2. This new version is packed with new features and improvements while the core is the same: easy and convenient subscription tracking.
What’s new?
- iCloud Sync
- Touch ID & Passcode
- More flexible payment cycles
- Re-order subscriptions
- Customizable interface
- Currency breakdown
Also new:
- Choose your own colors and pick from newly hand-crafted icons
- More customization for subscription data
- Enjoy a refreshed, intuitive, and fast user interface with new interactions and animations!
- Support for iPhone X
- Customize the App Icon, Theme, and Font
- View and sort your subscriptions using some cool and useful algorithms
- Easily view a breakdown of how much you’re paying during certain time periods
- Popular subscriptions’ prices are automatically inputted
- Built with the latest standards defined by Apple
- Designed with the utmost care in Amsterdam
Enjoying Bobby 2? Or is there any service you feel should be added to Bobby? Don’t hesitate to send us an email to info@bobbyapp.co and let us know.
