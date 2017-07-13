iTunes

Coin Ticker - Bitcoin, altcoin tracker & portfolio

Van Zijun Huang

Omschrijving

Coin Ticker can help you monitor bitcoin and altcoin market price, you can also use this app to manage your portfolio of all your cryptocoins.



Features：

General

- Support all popular coins
- Portfolio management
- Historical prices chart
- Show price in your local currency

Market

- Market info(ask, bid, high, low, volume) of each exchange
- Market depth and trade history
- Show coin price in Bitcoin and fiat currency
- Switch among BTC, mBTC and Shatoshi
- Customize coin list

Portfolio

- Check the value, cost and gain/loss of your portfolio
- Support multiple portfolio
- Switch among altcoin holding, bitcoin price, fiat price
- Gain/Loss summary per portfolio



Cryptocoins:

Aeon (AEON), Synereo (AMP), Auroracoin (AUR), Boolberry (BBR), Bytecoin (BCN), Bitcrystals (BCY), BlackCoin (BLK), Blocknet (BLOCK), Bitcoin (BTC), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Bitmark (BTM), BitShares (BTS), Burst (BURST), Clams (CLAM), ClubCoin (CLUB), Circuits of Value (COVAL), CureCoin (CURE), Dash (DASH), Decred (DCR), DigiByte (DGB), Digitalcoin (DGC), DigixDAO (DGD), Dogecoin (DOGE), EvergreenCoin (EGC), Emercoin (EMC), Einsteinium (EMC2), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Expanse (EXP), Factom (FCT), FoldingCoin (FLDC), Feathercoin (FTC), GameCredits (GAME), Global Currency Reserve (GCR), GridCoin (GRC), HunterCoin (HUC), Horizon (HZ), I/O Coin (IOC), Krypton (KR), LBRY Credits (LBC), Lisk (LSK), LTBcoin (LTBC), Litecoin (LTC), MaidSafeCoin (MAID), MMNXT (MMNXT), MonaCoin (MONA), NautilusCoin (NAUT), NAV Coin (NAV), NeosCoin (NEOS), Gulden (NLG), Namecoin (NMC), NobleCoin (NOBL), DNotes (NOTE), NuShares (NSR), Novacoin (NVC), Nxt (NXT), Omni (OMNI), PinkCoin (PINK), PotCoin (POT), Peercoin (PPC), Qibuck (QBK), Qora (QORA), Quatloo (QTL), Radium (RADS), Rubycoin (RBY), ReddCoin (RDD), SARCoin (SAR), Steem Dollars (SBD), Siacoin (SC), ShadowCash (SDC), Storjcoin X (SJCX), Synergy (SNRG), Startcoin (START), Steem (STEEM), Stratis (STRAT), SysCoin (SYS), SuperNET (UNITY), Viacoin (VIA), Voxels (VOX), VeriCoin (VRC), Vertcoin (VTC), Waves (WAVES), Counterparty (XCP), NEM (XEM), Magi (XMG), Monero (XMR), Primecoin (XPM), Ripple (XRP), Stealthcoin (XST), Vcash (XVC)



Coin Ticker Pro Subscription:

Coin Ticker Pro subscription will give you access to price history data(6m, 1y, 2y), dark theme, no ad experience etc. The price is $6.99 per month.

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.



Our Apps:

- Coin Ticker: Bitcoin and altcoin price, portfolio management
- BTCM: Check bitcoin price, bitcoin network stats

Twitter: @CoinTickerApp

Website: http://cointicker.info

Privacy Policy: http://cointicker.info/post/159847463082/privacy-policy
Terms of Use: http://cointicker.info/post/159861017467/terms-of-use

Wat is er nieuw in versie 3.1.5

- Add more coins including EOS, MIOTA, ICN
- Fix chart UI on 4 inch iPhone

Recensies van klanten

Great app

Great app, Please @ MGO coin

Good app - please add DCN & CAT

App works perfect. But some New coins appear later in this app than the competing apps. Please add DCN & CAT

Good overview

Simple app but with a good overview and accurate prices

