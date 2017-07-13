Omschrijving

Coin Ticker can help you monitor bitcoin and altcoin market price, you can also use this app to manage your portfolio of all your cryptocoins.







Features：



General



- Support all popular coins

- Portfolio management

- Historical prices chart

- Show price in your local currency



Market



- Market info(ask, bid, high, low, volume) of each exchange

- Market depth and trade history

- Show coin price in Bitcoin and fiat currency

- Switch among BTC, mBTC and Shatoshi

- Customize coin list



Portfolio



- Check the value, cost and gain/loss of your portfolio

- Support multiple portfolio

- Switch among altcoin holding, bitcoin price, fiat price

- Gain/Loss summary per portfolio







Cryptocoins:



Aeon (AEON), Synereo (AMP), Auroracoin (AUR), Boolberry (BBR), Bytecoin (BCN), Bitcrystals (BCY), BlackCoin (BLK), Blocknet (BLOCK), Bitcoin (BTC), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Bitmark (BTM), BitShares (BTS), Burst (BURST), Clams (CLAM), ClubCoin (CLUB), Circuits of Value (COVAL), CureCoin (CURE), Dash (DASH), Decred (DCR), DigiByte (DGB), Digitalcoin (DGC), DigixDAO (DGD), Dogecoin (DOGE), EvergreenCoin (EGC), Emercoin (EMC), Einsteinium (EMC2), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Expanse (EXP), Factom (FCT), FoldingCoin (FLDC), Feathercoin (FTC), GameCredits (GAME), Global Currency Reserve (GCR), GridCoin (GRC), HunterCoin (HUC), Horizon (HZ), I/O Coin (IOC), Krypton (KR), LBRY Credits (LBC), Lisk (LSK), LTBcoin (LTBC), Litecoin (LTC), MaidSafeCoin (MAID), MMNXT (MMNXT), MonaCoin (MONA), NautilusCoin (NAUT), NAV Coin (NAV), NeosCoin (NEOS), Gulden (NLG), Namecoin (NMC), NobleCoin (NOBL), DNotes (NOTE), NuShares (NSR), Novacoin (NVC), Nxt (NXT), Omni (OMNI), PinkCoin (PINK), PotCoin (POT), Peercoin (PPC), Qibuck (QBK), Qora (QORA), Quatloo (QTL), Radium (RADS), Rubycoin (RBY), ReddCoin (RDD), SARCoin (SAR), Steem Dollars (SBD), Siacoin (SC), ShadowCash (SDC), Storjcoin X (SJCX), Synergy (SNRG), Startcoin (START), Steem (STEEM), Stratis (STRAT), SysCoin (SYS), SuperNET (UNITY), Viacoin (VIA), Voxels (VOX), VeriCoin (VRC), Vertcoin (VTC), Waves (WAVES), Counterparty (XCP), NEM (XEM), Magi (XMG), Monero (XMR), Primecoin (XPM), Ripple (XRP), Stealthcoin (XST), Vcash (XVC)







Coin Ticker Pro Subscription:



Coin Ticker Pro subscription will give you access to price history data(6m, 1y, 2y), dark theme, no ad experience etc. The price is $6.99 per month.



Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.



Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.



Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.







Our Apps:



- Coin Ticker: Bitcoin and altcoin price, portfolio management

- BTCM: Check bitcoin price, bitcoin network stats



Twitter: @CoinTickerApp



Website: http://cointicker.info



Privacy Policy: http://cointicker.info/post/159847463082/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: http://cointicker.info/post/159861017467/terms-of-use