iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Shabaam - GIF with sound by Henrique Boregio, get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Shabaam - GIF with sound

By Henrique Boregio

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

If you enjoy always having an animated GIF to comment on any situation of your day, to celebrate an event, or to surprise your friends, Shabaam is a new free app that also offers you something extra.

Pick from millions of GIFs and add your own voice audio recording, making the animated GIF really unique.

Then share them with your friends using your favorite apps (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Line, SMS, and many many more).

Editor's pick tab: a handpicked list of the best long duration GIFs for you to customize

This is a beta release, so you might see some bugs pop up (hopefully not!). If so, you can reach us with comments and ideas at hello@shabaam.co

Henrique Boregio Web SiteShabaam - GIF with sound Support

What's New in Version 1.2

- Some small fixes.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
Shabaam - GIF with sound
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 32.4 MB
  • Languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish
  • Developer:
  • © 2017
You must be at least 17 years old to download this application.
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humour
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Medical/Treatment Information
  • Unrestricted Web Access

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.