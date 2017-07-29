Shabaam - GIF with sound
By Henrique Boregio
Description
If you enjoy always having an animated GIF to comment on any situation of your day, to celebrate an event, or to surprise your friends, Shabaam is a new free app that also offers you something extra.
Pick from millions of GIFs and add your own voice audio recording, making the animated GIF really unique.
Then share them with your friends using your favorite apps (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Line, SMS, and many many more).
Editor's pick tab: a handpicked list of the best long duration GIFs for you to customize
This is a beta release, so you might see some bugs pop up (hopefully not!). If so, you can reach us with comments and ideas at hello@shabaam.co
What's New in Version 1.2
- Some small fixes.
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: 29 July 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 32.4 MB
- Languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish
- Developer: Henrique Boregio
- © 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.