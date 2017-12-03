Description

Black Out lets you quickly hide sensitive parts of an image.



This can be useful when you want to post a screenshot or photo on the web that contains some information you don't want revealed.





# Getting Started



Either:

- Drag and drop an image onto the window

- Drag and drop an image on the Dock icon

- Click the Open button and choose an image

- Right-click an image in Finder and choose Black Out in the "Open With" menu



Then click and drag to create black boxes over the parts of the image you want to hide. You can move a box around by dragging it. When you’re happy with the result, click the Export button to save your new redacted image.





# Frequently Asked Questions



‣ Does it support PDF?

You can open a PDF document, but you have to export it as a PNG image. It's almost impossible to reliably export redacted PDFs.



‣ Can you support blurring and pixelation?

Blurring and pixelation are intentionally not supported as they can sometimes be reversed (Search for "blurring sensitive"). The only reliable way to redact something is to put a black box over it.





# Support



Click the "Send Feedback…" button in the "Help" menu in the app.