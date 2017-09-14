Revively - Kick your addiction
By Andreas Skaalerud
Revively helps you to kick your bad habits when it comes to tobacco addiction, alcohol addiction or drug addiction. We will track your statistics by showing you how much money you have saved and how much you have avoided to consume.
Keep track of your journey by adding daily logs on how you are doing so far. This can help you to stay motivated, and it will also create a better picture of what it took from you that you can look back on and hopefully be proud of. Do yourself a favour and kick your bad habit with Revively!
