Fabby Hair — Color Changer

By AIMATTER OOO

Description

Discover what you'd look like with a new hair color in real time.

— 10+ trendy styles: blue, purple, pink, magenta, platinum and other colors are available.
— Try on live: experiment with your hair color in real time to complete your looks virtually before taking a video or photo.
— Photo & video support: try on new hairstyles both in photos and videos.
— Share results with your friends via Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat etc.

Find the best hairstyle for your new look!

  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 62.4 MB
  • Languages: English, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
  • Developer:
  • © 2017 AIMATTER OOO
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

