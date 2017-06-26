Fabby Hair — Color Changer
By AIMATTER OOO
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Discover what you'd look like with a new hair color in real time.
— 10+ trendy styles: blue, purple, pink, magenta, platinum and other colors are available.
— Try on live: experiment with your hair color in real time to complete your looks virtually before taking a video or photo.
— Photo & video support: try on new hairstyles both in photos and videos.
— Share results with your friends via Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat etc.
Find the best hairstyle for your new look!
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: 26 June 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 62.4 MB
- Languages: English, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
- Developer: AIMATTER OOO
- © 2017 AIMATTER OOO
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.