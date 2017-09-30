iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn’t open, click the iTunes icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download Voitex by Ugur Yavas, get iTunes now.

Do you already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Voitex

By Ugur Yavas

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Voitex - The best way to use your speech as text!

Select from all available languages to detect your speech correctly

Share and use your speech on chat applications, social media and many more

Voitex is just like texting, but better, easier and fun!

Voitex Support

What's New in Version 1.3

Getting better with each update =)

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
Voitex
View in iTunes
  • 1,29 TL
  • Category: Business
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.3
  • Size: 18.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Developer:
  • © 2017 Ugur Yavas
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application has not received enough ratings to display a summary.