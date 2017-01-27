iTunes

Culture

Customer Reviews

This is really catchy 😎😎😎

Anyone who thinks this song is bad they are stupid

Love it

I love the song Bad & Boujee especially there gonna make big money off this album

Good

It is really catchy and it is one of my favorite songs.
😎😎😎😎😎

Biography

Formed: 2009 in Atlanta, GA

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Years Active: '10s

While their rise to fame was somewhere between fast and meteoric, the Atlanta trio Migos are steeped in the Southern tradition of hip-hop groups, having come together due to their shared love of acts like the Hot Boys and OutKast. Members Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff came together in 2009 under the name Polo Club, with the name Migos becoming official in 2010. In 2012, they released the mixtape No Label, which featured the cut "Bando," a regional hit that caught the attention of producer Zaytoven and...
Full Bio

Top Albums and Songs by Migos

Culture, Migos
  • $9.99
  • Genres: Hip-Hop, Music, Hip-Hop/Rap
  • Released: Jan 27, 2017
  • ℗ 2017 Quality Control Music Exclusively Distributed by 300 Entertainment
  • Clean

Customer Ratings