Culture
Migos
1
Culture (feat. DJ Khaled)
Migos
2:35
|$1.29
2
T-Shirt
Migos
4:01
|$1.29
3
Call Casting
Migos
3:52
|$1.29
4
Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Migos
5:32
|$1.29
5
Get Right Witcha
Migos
4:17
|$1.29
6
Slippery (feat. Gucci Mane)
Migos
5:11
|$1.29
7
Big on Big
Migos
4:50
|$1.29
8
What the Price
Migos
4:08
|$1.29
9
Brown Paper Bag
Migos
3:32
|$1.29
10
Deadz (feat. 2 Chainz)
Migos
4:36
|$1.29
11
All Ass
Migos
4:54
|$1.29
12
Kelly Price
Migos
6:03
|$1.29
13
Out Yo Way
Migos
4:49
|$1.29
|13 Songs
Customer Reviews
This is really catchy 😎😎😎
Anyone who thinks this song is bad they are stupid
Love it
I love the song Bad & Boujee especially there gonna make big money off this album
Good
It is really catchy and it is one of my favorite songs.
😎😎😎😎😎
Biography
Formed: 2009 in Atlanta, GA
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Years Active: '10s
While their rise to fame was somewhere between fast and meteoric, the Atlanta trio Migos are steeped in the Southern tradition of hip-hop groups, having come together due to their shared love of acts like the Hot Boys and OutKast. Members Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff came together in 2009 under the name Polo Club, with the name Migos becoming official in 2010. In 2012, they released the mixtape No Label, which featured the cut "Bando," a regional hit that caught the attention of producer Zaytoven and...Full Bio
Top Albums and Songs by Migos
- Genres: Hip-Hop, Music, Hip-Hop/Rap
- Released: Jan 27, 2017
- ℗ 2017 Quality Control Music Exclusively Distributed by 300 Entertainment
