100 Years' War
By HexWar Games Ltd
Description
Fight the various battles of the 100 Years Was throughout the Medieval ages. Each campaign is themed around fights between the English and French during various different periods of the campaign. Capitalize on strategic advantages to turn the tide of war in your favour; ride down your foes with heavily armoured knights, hold the line with bristling ranks of billmen or strike from afar with the famed English longbow and huge pieces of artillery. Will you emerge victorious or become another casualty of war?
Key Features:
- High Definition Medieval Era Graphics.
- 7 Mission Tutorial Campaign.
- 4 Mission Bretton Succession Campaign.
- 8 Mission Edwardian Phase Campaign.
- All missions, except the tutorial, can be played as both sides.
- Over 30 Unique Medieval Units.
- Detailed Combat Analysis.
- Flank Attacks.
- Strategic Movement.
- Hours of Gameplay.
- Detailed Reference Charts.
- Map Zoom.
Purchasable Content
- 8 Mission Lancastrian Phase Campaign.
- 8 Mission Loire Campaign
What's New in Version 1.4
Added new purchasable 8 mission Loire Campaign.
- $0.99
- Category: Games
- Updated: Mar 21, 2016
- Version: 1.4
- Size: 284 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: HexWar Games Ltd
- © 2015 HexWar Games Ltd
Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Campaign 2$0.99
- Loire Campaign$0.99