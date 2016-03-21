iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download 100 Years' War by HexWar Games Ltd, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

100 Years' War

By HexWar Games Ltd

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Fight the various battles of the 100 Years Was throughout the Medieval ages. Each campaign is themed around fights between the English and French during various different periods of the campaign. Capitalize on strategic advantages to turn the tide of war in your favour; ride down your foes with heavily armoured knights, hold the line with bristling ranks of billmen or strike from afar with the famed English longbow and huge pieces of artillery. Will you emerge victorious or become another casualty of war?

Key Features:

- High Definition Medieval Era Graphics.
- 7 Mission Tutorial Campaign.
- 4 Mission Bretton Succession Campaign.
- 8 Mission Edwardian Phase Campaign.
- All missions, except the tutorial, can be played as both sides.
- Over 30 Unique Medieval Units.
- Detailed Combat Analysis.
- Flank Attacks.
- Strategic Movement.
- Hours of Gameplay.
- Detailed Reference Charts.
- Map Zoom.

Purchasable Content

- 8 Mission Lancastrian Phase Campaign.
- 8 Mission Loire Campaign

HexWar Games Ltd Web Site100 Years' War Support

What's New in Version 1.4

Added new purchasable 8 mission Loire Campaign.

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

100 Years' War
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $0.99
  • Category: Games
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.4
  • Size: 284 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2015 HexWar Games Ltd
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Frequent/Intense Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence

Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Also Included In

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Campaign 2$0.99
  2. Loire Campaign$0.99

More by HexWar Games Ltd