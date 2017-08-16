1Memo
By Shijie Liu
Description
Of course,we have masses of memo & note apps.However,when we are catching shifting ideas, we tend to search a paper & a pencil rather than opening an app.
We set down many temporary notes，but we never read them again.We plan for every coming days,but we always failed to implement.
Now the solution comes.1Memo is the perfect memo app for minimalists.It's so simple that it just have three memo cards for today、yesterday & tomorrow.Just forget about the past and never care too much about the future.
In case important information is deleted automaticlly,you can save the memo card as a image ~
Thank you.That's all about 1Memo.
Next version,I will add a new feature —— double tap to get things done.
My twitter is liushijie0 ,you are welcomed to discuss any thing about 1Memo.
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Utilities
- Released: Aug 16, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 3.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Shijie Liu
- © 2017 Liu Shijie
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.