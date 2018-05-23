Welcome to 1Password 7.0, the greatest password manager ever created. 1Password remembers all your passwords for you, and keeps them safe and secure behind the one password that only you know. Sign up for a 1Password membership and try it free for 30 days.



== Put Passwords In Their Place ==



◆ Create strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts

◆ Fill usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and addresses into websites right from your browser

◆ Access your information on all your mobile devices and computers

◆ Share passwords securely with your family or team

◆ Unlock with a touch using Touch ID



== Stay Safer With Watchtower ==



◆ Be notified when your information has been exposed on a compromised website

◆ haveibeenpwned.com integration identifies passwords known to have been leaked on the internet

◆ Discover websites where you’ve reused the same password so you can make them strong and unique

◆ Find accounts that support two-factor authentication to enable another layer of security





== Get Organized ==



1Password is for more than just passwords: it’s the ideal place for financial information, personal documentation, or anything you need to keep secure and accessible.



◆ Store information in more than a dozen categories: logins, credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, driver licenses, passports, and more

◆ Organize your information with tags and favorites

◆ Quickly look up passwords in your menu bar using 1Password mini

◆ Use advanced search to find and filter your information

◆ Create multiple vaults to keep different areas of your life separate

◆ Upload secure documents and view them from anywhere

◆ Add custom fields to your items to store security questions, extra URLs, and any other information you can think of





== Built For Families And Teams ==



1Password has full support for family and team accounts. It’s never been so easy to share the simple security of 1Password with your family or teammates.



◆ Add all your accounts — family, team, business, and individual — to see all your information in one place

◆ Easily move information between accounts

◆ Share secrets securely with your family or team





== Try It Free ==



Get a 30-day free trial when you install 1Password. Your subscription lets you use 1Password everywhere. Your data is kept up-to-date securely and automatically across your devices, and can also be accessed on the web. Learn more at https://1password.com.





== Loved And Used By Millions ==



1Password has been highlighted in The New York Times, The Today Show, GQ, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Verge, Ars Technica, Mashable, and The Guardian.



◆ Recommended in Apple's "Apps for Getting Things Done" Guide

◆ Named One of The World’s Greatest 100 Apps by Business Insider

◆ Inducted into Macworld’s App Hall of Fame





== We Want To Hear From You ==



We love 1Password and strive to make it the best it can be. Connect with us at @1Password on Twitter and Facebook.com/1Password!



1Password never prompts you for a review because we value your workflow too much to interrupt it. If you feel generous and have a couple of minutes, please leave a review. It makes a huge difference to us. Thank you in advance. :)



== The Nitty Gritty Fine Print ==



* 1Password can be used in read-only mode without an active 1Password membership. Full access can be enabled with an in-app purchase.

* 1Password.com is a monthly service that costs $3.99 for individuals or $6.99 for a family of 5 (prices vary by region). Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase and auto-renews at the same price unless disabled in iTunes Account Settings at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your subscription can be managed in your iTunes Account Settings. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

* Privacy policy: https://1password.com/legal/privacy/

* Terms of Use: https://1password.com/legal/terms-of-service/