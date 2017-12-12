Say hello to 1TAM—the best new social networking app! Speak your mind, ask questions, get answers and meet new people through this video app.



Everyone is unique & with the 1TAM app, we celebrate the uniqueness in you through videos!





With the 1TAM app, you can ask questions, post your opinions, meet some really cool people. No matter what your mood, express yourself through short videos and let the world know what's on your mind.





Follow other 1TAMers & see what they're upto. Respond to video challenges & express yourself creatively!



Post interesting questions, get even more interesting answers & interact with like-minded people. 1TAM challenges are fun, entertaining & you can answer back through your own funny video with our 'Answer Back' feature.





Key Features:





1. Ask questions via Video: D'ya have a question that has been on your mind for a long time? Do you need recommendations for a product or service? Wanna ask a quirky question to your friends?—1TAM is the best app to ask questions via video!





2. Get answers & opinions through video: Don’t have the time or patience to look for answers and read books? Get simple and direct answers to your questions through video and get your friends opinions on all your queries.





3. Set daily challenges & respond to your friends’ challenges: What's life without some challenges? Set fun challenges to your friends & watch their win or fail videos. Remember, you can also upload your win or fail videos.







4. Earn Points & Win: Earn points on every video and "Answer Back" video you create. With more points, increase your popularity and stand a chance to win some cool stuff.







Are you ready to experience the true power of videos? Install 1TAM and start creating questions, answers, opinions & challenges—all through videos!







We’ve put in a lot of effort to make 1TAM the best video-based question & answer app on the iStore & we’d love to hear your opinion about 1TAM. If you have any feedback on video features, questions on how to share your videos or any other concerns, please write to us at support@1tam.com