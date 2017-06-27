iTunes

Starlook: Body Shape, Size and Celebrity Outfits

By 3DLook, LLC

Description

Starlook: Body Shape, Size and Celebrity Outfits solves a problem of all customers of online clothing stores: the problem of choosing the right size and clothes for your body shape. We created a tool which allows customers get their measurements, clothing size and body shape.

How Starlook works:

- Scan your body with smartphone camera
- Get accurate measurements, clothing size and body shape in an instant
- You can also receive some styling recommendations for your body shape
- Dress like a celebrity, or even smarter

The fashion industry has not traditionally been geared toward helping people understand what clothes actually fit them. As a result some online retail businesses report a 50% return rate. Starlook is committed to win customers trust by recommending them apparel which exactly fit their body types using as much as their smartphones and our technology.

Feel free to visit 3dlook.me if you have any additional questions regarding licensing or partnership or contact us directly via email hello@3dlook.me

3DLook, LLC Web SiteStarlook: Body Shape, Size and Celebrity Outfits Support

What's New in Version 2.1

usability improvement

Starlook: Body Shape, Size and Celebrity Outfits
  • Free
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.1
  • Size: 172 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 3DLOOK LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

