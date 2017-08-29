Description

Introducing Accomplice, the all-in-one app combining services across multiple apps like food delivery, car service and rideshare to easily access deals and save time. You can compare ride options, discover the best restaurants and track rides with upcoming food deliveries — all in the same app!



• Now Featuring - Lyft, Flitways, Delivery.com and Yelp.

• Discover services and providers quickly without additional downloads.

• Request and pay for multiple services all at once.

• Choose ride options based on speed or your wallet.

• Schedule rides up to 30 days in advance.

• Request multiple rides at the same time.

• Compare restaurants by cuisine, ratings or proximity on a map.

• View restaurant Yelp ratings & reviews.

• Order from multiple restaurants at the same time.

• Combine services from different apps based on your preference - Request a ride and order food to be delivered to your destination by the time you arrive.

• Easily update or cancel pending services at anytime.

• Scheduling features allows you to plan your day, week or month.

• Use your personal or business credit cards.

• Track all of your orders in one spot.



Users are saying:

“I love knowing I can get the best deals on ride and food delivery without having to check a million different apps. Having a variety of partners and categories will be market-moving!”—Brian C, Senior Consultant, Financial Services Firm



"As a working mom, it’s great to be able to do all my errands at once so I can spend more time with my toddlers. I'm driven by Accomplice's ease of use, cost-savings and variety."—Nadia V, Divisional VP, Multimedia Services Company