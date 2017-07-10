Description

Everyone needs to edit photos at some point, but not everyone has the time to learn complicated super pricey photo editing software. This is why we created Acorn. Add text and shapes to your digital pictures. Combine images together to create a photo collage. Work with layers to touch up your favorite photos or make something entirely new from scratch. Do all this and more with Acorn!



Latest Features Highlights

* Text on a path. Create a path with any of Acorn’s shape tools, then add text!

* Enhanced clone tool to clone across layers, images, and even clone group or shape layers.

* Updated web export window includes the ability to zoom, pan, scale, convert color profile, and retain or remove image metadata

* Smart layer export, Acorn’s alternative to slicing, has a new configurable palette to export your layers from 1x-5x.



What can Acorn do? Here’s a glimpse at a handful of Acorn’s capabilities:

* Remove image backgrounds using the magic wand selection tool or instant alpha eraser tools

* Combine images together to create collages or photo layouts

* Create logos and other vector designs using the path text tool or circle text

* Correct blemishes or image imperfections using the clone tool

* Easily adjust the contrast, highlights, shadows, and midtones in your images using levels and curves

* Lighten or darken images using blending modes, filters, or touch-up tools



Powerful Image and Layer Capabilities

* Over 25 different non-destructive blending mode options

* Unlimited layers and group layers

* Layer masks for nondestructive editing

* Transform, rotate, move, lock, merge, delete, and duplicate your layers

* Snap to grid, guides, selections, shapes, layers, and the canvas

* Supports image depth of 8, 16, and 32 bits per channel



Filters, Layer Styles, and Effects

* Unlimited combinations of layer styles and non-destructive filters possible

* Save and modify your filters later

* Create filter presets

* Tilt shift, vignette, drop shadow, distortions, & blurs

* Over one hundred additional effects

* Non-destructive curves and levels to adjust individual color channels



The Tools You Need

* Customizable clone, stamp, dodge, burn, blur, eraser, and smudge brushes

* Built-in brush designer for control of softness, spacing, and dozens of other brush refinements

* Drag and drop to import photoshop brushes

* Multi-stop live gradients

* Rectangle, elliptical, freehand, polygonal, and magic wand selection tools for making precise selections

* Convert selection to shape

* Quickmask mode to paint on a selection

* Custom color picker



Vector Prowess

* Stars, arrows, bézier curves, circles, lines, and rectangles

* Shape processor to move, tweak, generate, and adjust shapes in a stackable non-destructive interface

* Boolean shape operations include union, intersect, difference and exclude.

* Convert text to bézier paths for finer control of your text

* Snap shapes to pixel boundaries for precise alignment



Sharing & File Support

* Photos extension to edit your images from Photos

* Share images to Photos, Facebook, Twitter, and more

* Import JPEG, JPEG 2000, PNG, TIFF, GIF, PDF, PSD, BMP, PSD, RAW, PICT, SVG, TGA, ICO, and AI (with PDF compatibility turned on)

* Export JPEG, JPEG 2000, PNG, TIFF, GIF, PDF, PSD, BMP, SVG, TGA, & ICO

* Export TIFF and JPEG with CMYK color profile



Professional Features

* RAW image import of 32, 64, & 128 bit images

* Create layered screenshots of every window you have open on your computer

* Web export with wide gamut detection

* Automatable + scriptable.

* Perform batch image editing using Automator, AppleScript, and JS

* Editable image metadata

* Touch bar support



Acorn’s offers extensive online documentation, tutorials, a forum, and responsive support staff. You don’t have to learn by yourself. If you ever run into any issues, please let us know by writing to support@flyingmeat.com.