AirMeasure AR
By Laan Labs
Description
This app lets you place virtual objects in augmented reality. Paint in thin air or add a virtual couch to your bedroom! This app is for entertainment only. DO NOT use this app for any practical applications such as manufacturing or construction.
Customer Reviews
Amazing
It’s amazing how well this works, despite running on an iPhone 7. I can’t wait to see how well it performs on he iPhone X. Keep up the great work. It would be awesome to see some improved UI elements that match the iOS 11 guidelines.
Fun to fool around with, but not very precise, and the measuring tape don’t really stay in place
- Free
- Category: Utilities
- Released: Sep 19, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 34.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Laan Consulting Corp
- © Laan Labs
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.