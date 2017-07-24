Alto's Adventure
By Snowman
Description
Above the placid ivory snow lies a sleepy mountain village, brimming with the promise of adventure.
Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.
Along the way you'll rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the mountain elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and passage of time upon the mountain.
Features:
• Fluid, graceful and exhilarating physics-based gameplay
• Procedurally generated terrain based on real-world snowboarding
• Fully dynamic lighting and weather effects, including thunderstorms, blizzards, fog, rainbows, shooting stars, and more
• Easy to learn, difficult to master one button trick system
• Chain together combos to maximize points and speed
• Test your skills with 180 handcrafted goals
• Discover six unique snowboarders, each with their own special attributes and abilities
• Challenge your friends with Game Center. Compete for best high score, best distance, and best trick combo!
• Acquire the wingsuit from Izel’s workshop for an entirely new gameplay dynamic
• Beautifully minimalist and evocative visual design
• Original music and handcrafted audio for an ambient and immersive experience (headphones recommended!)
• Universal app with iCloud support. Play on your iPhone and iPad and your progress will always be in sync.
Alto’s Adventure is a premium game with no ads or in-app purchases.
What's New in Version 1.5.1
Introducing The Gift Shop. Located right next to the workshop, this screen allows you to order a selection of fine, handcrafted goods, delivered right to your home! Remember your visit to Alto's village with a comfy shirt, lovely socks, a stuffed llama, or even a limited edition toque just like Alto wears. Powered by trusted & secure ecommerce platform Shopify. Payments can be made using Apple Pay!
What's that, cresting over the familiar mountain scenery? A hot air balloon? Swipe left from the main screen for a sneak peek at a brand new journey that awaits Alto and his friends just beyond the horizon.
Fixes in 1.5.1
Corrected a small bug affecting the colour of certain powerups.
Customer Reviews
Wingsuit Problem
The wingsuit still doesn't work properly for some reason. If I'm trying to do a back flip in the middle of the back flip it'll change into a wingsuit and vice versa, if I'm trying to fly in the wingsuit it'll change into a back flip; which is also usually the reason why I die. Fix it. This wasn't a problem when I first bought the game so fix it.
You forgot!!!
Still a wingsuit problem! pls fix! we just asked you!!!!!!!!!!! >:(
Game stopped working after completing wingsuit all the wingsuit updates!
Great game and bug has been fixed!
