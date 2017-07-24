Description

Above the placid ivory snow lies a sleepy mountain village, brimming with the promise of adventure.



"A piece of interactive art"

– WIRED



"Best of 2015" and "15 Most Beautiful Games"

– Apple



"Favorite Apps of 2015"

– The New York Times



"One of the best mobile games"

– The Verge



"Alto's Adventure demands your attention"

– IGN



"2015 Game of the Year"

– Product Hunt



"Best 2D Visual Experience"

– 2015 Unity Awards Finalist



"One of the best-looking games on the App Store"

– VICE



“The visuals really are incredible”

– TouchArcade



“Simply stunning”

– Red Bull



"Best Looking Video Games of 2015"

– TIME



"Wonderfully tranquil and beautiful"

– Engadget



"Best iPhone apps of 2015"

– Mashable



"I couldn't let Alto's Adventure slide by me"

– Destructoid



"Alto’s Adventure for iOS may be the most beautiful endless runner you’ve ever played"

– The Next Web



"Pristine and refined"

– LA Times



"An engaging, relaxing, and beautiful experience."

– MacStories



"Satisfies the soul"

– TechCrunch



"Alto's Adventure is the endless runner matured"

– Kotaku



"Alto’s Adventure is remarkably soothing"

– The New York Observer



"Favorite game of the year"

– BuzzFeed



"A joyous experience"

– GameSpot



"One of my favorite games"

– AppAdvice



"Alto is lovely"

– Eurogamer



"It’s seriously stunning"

– Macworld



"Alto's Adventure is a brilliant mobile game"

– PocketGamer



"A beautiful visual experience"

– CNET



"An elegant ride down nature's greatest landmarks"

– Kill Screen



"A compelling game to play"

– The Washington Post



"Every inch of this game is visually impressive and delightfully charming"

– Business Insider



Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.



Along the way you'll rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the mountain elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and passage of time upon the mountain.



Features:



• Fluid, graceful and exhilarating physics-based gameplay



• Procedurally generated terrain based on real-world snowboarding



• Fully dynamic lighting and weather effects, including thunderstorms, blizzards, fog, rainbows, shooting stars, and more



• Easy to learn, difficult to master one button trick system



• Chain together combos to maximize points and speed



• Test your skills with 180 handcrafted goals



• Discover six unique snowboarders, each with their own special attributes and abilities



• Challenge your friends with Game Center. Compete for best high score, best distance, and best trick combo!



• Acquire the wingsuit from Izel’s workshop for an entirely new gameplay dynamic



• Beautifully minimalist and evocative visual design



• Original music and handcrafted audio for an ambient and immersive experience (headphones recommended!)



• Universal app with iCloud support. Play on your iPhone and iPad and your progress will always be in sync.



Alto’s Adventure is a premium game with no ads or in-app purchases.