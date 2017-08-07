Description

The Angry Birds let the bubbles do the flying in an addictive bubble shooter that has quickly shot to over 25 MILLION downloads! Match and pop colorful bubbles in over 1000 captivating levels.





Join Stella, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the Angry Birds in an extra addictive bubbleshooter bursting with an nearly endless supply of challenges! Pull off trick shots and popping streaks to activate special pops with unique powers. Those special pops will come in handy when you’re rescuing the utterly adorable Hatchlings, or dropping those pesky piggies across the winding level map. Connect to Facebook and compare scores with friends, or if you’re feeling generous, you can always send them some gifts!





FEATURES

– Super easy to pick up and play.

– Over 1000 levels! New levels added every week.

– Regular updates with fun seasonal themes.

– With different level types, you’ll never get bored.

– Beautiful graphics and animations. Everything is bursting with color!

– Pop many bubbles in a row to unlock special pops with unique benefits.

– Complete daily challenges for special bonuses.

– Connect to Facebook to challenge friends and send gifts.

– Play as and guest characters with their own special pops.

– Use Boosters when you need a helping hand.









-----------------------------



Need some help? Visit our support pages, or send us a message! https://support.rovio.com/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angrybirdspop/



-----------------------------



Angry Birds Pop! - Bubble Shooter is completely free to play, but there are optional in-app purchases available. Either way, it’s tons of fun!



Terms of Use: http://www.rovio.com/eula

Privacy Policy: http://www.rovio.com/privacy