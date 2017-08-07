Angry Birds POP! - Bubble Shooter
By Rovio Entertainment Ltd
Description
The Angry Birds let the bubbles do the flying in an addictive bubble shooter that has quickly shot to over 25 MILLION downloads! Match and pop colorful bubbles in over 1000 captivating levels.
Join Stella, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the Angry Birds in an extra addictive bubbleshooter bursting with an nearly endless supply of challenges! Pull off trick shots and popping streaks to activate special pops with unique powers. Those special pops will come in handy when you’re rescuing the utterly adorable Hatchlings, or dropping those pesky piggies across the winding level map. Connect to Facebook and compare scores with friends, or if you’re feeling generous, you can always send them some gifts!
FEATURES
– Super easy to pick up and play.
– Over 1000 levels! New levels added every week.
– Regular updates with fun seasonal themes.
– With different level types, you’ll never get bored.
– Beautiful graphics and animations. Everything is bursting with color!
– Pop many bubbles in a row to unlock special pops with unique benefits.
– Complete daily challenges for special bonuses.
– Connect to Facebook to challenge friends and send gifts.
– Play as and guest characters with their own special pops.
– Use Boosters when you need a helping hand.
Angry Birds Pop! - Bubble Shooter is completely free to play, but there are optional in-app purchases available. Either way, it’s tons of fun!
What's New in Version 3.14.0
NEW LEVEL PACK: Cave of Wonders!
Travel through Arabian Nights with this brand new set of levels!
- 40 new levels!
- Super Fireball! The Fireball gets supercharged for a limited time!
- Collect The Eggs for awesome rewards!
- Dahlia pops in for a visit!
Customer Reviews
Great game, but...
The bubbles constantly get stuck now when you're trying to launch them, and then if you try to fix it by tapping or dragging to get them unstuck, you end up shooting them wildly off-target to some place you didn't intend. Just please fix this one problem and it would make the game great and fun again.
Addictive
Can't keep the grandchildren off my iPad. Very upset with this game for the last 3 days it says free booster but then says no connection to internet. My internet is on 24/7, really upset the grandchildren. Guess I will have to find a different game that might be close to this one. Last day for this on my ipad. If you can't fix the glitch not much reason to let it use up space. Still telling me I have no internet connection but the internet is working everywhere else just on your games.
Loovvee
It's amazeballs😂😂
It's so fun and addicting. It challenges to keep trying. I haven't paid them anything and I'm on like level 309. If you fail, watch a video and earn free mystery boost. So many incentives as well lots of daily quests to earn boosts ❤️❤️
Downfall is sometimes it doesn't offer to watch a video to earn free boost. It also freezes.
But I love it
- Free
- Category: Games
- Updated: Aug 07, 2017
- Version: 3.14.0
- Size: 150 MB
- Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish
- Seller: Rovio Entertainment Ltd
- © 2017 Rovio
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
