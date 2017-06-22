Description

SnipNotes is your always accessible notebook. Quickly save notes right from the menu bar, the notification center widget and with keyboard shortcuts. Stay organized with categories, filters and search functionality. Access your notes from any Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch with iCloud synchronization. Your notes are also available offline.



*** Create and use notes from anywhere ***

SnipNotes lets you create many types of notes: You can enter your own text, save images, dictate notes and save the contents of your clipboard. You can also use your notes inside the notification center widget, which you can access from anywhere without leaving your current app. In addition, you can create notes from the menu bar, using keyboard shortcuts and with the share menu found in many apps.



*** Intelligent note-taking ***

SnipNotes will automatically detect the contents of your notes and offer intelligent actions: If you save a phone number, you can call it directly in the app and from the notification center. You can open addresses in Maps, write emails, open websites, create calendar events, track flight numbers and more.



*** A powerful organizer ***

SnipNotes makes it easy to organize your notes. New notes are saved in the inbox until you assign them to your own categories. Each note can be given a title for quick recognition. SnipNotes also supports search functionality, multiple selection, and drag-and-drop. A built-in trash keeps track of your deleted notes.



*** Modern and flexible ***

SnipNotes supports modern macOS features like Handoff and Touch Bar. An integrated settings menu lets you define your own keyboard shortcuts, change font sizes and much more.



SnipNotes is a premium app without any ads or in-app purchases. Synchronization of your notes takes place through your private iCloud account.



For more information please visit SnipNotes online at www.snipnotes.de. SnipNotes is also on Twitter (twitter.com/SnipNotesApp).